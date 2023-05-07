They rescue a man who fell to the bottom of a 20-meter ravine in Zaragoza, La Libertad – Diario La Página

A man fell to the bottom of a ravine this afternoon, in the municipality of Zaragoza, department of La Libertad, relief bodies reported.

Volunteers from the Cruz Verde section of Santa Anita y Mejicanos participated, together with Civil Protection personnel, in the rescue of the man, whose identity was not provided.

According to people who participated in the mission, the ravine is approximately 20 meters deep.

The man was transferred to the Salvadoran Social Security Institute of Santa Tecla to receive care.