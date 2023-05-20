They rescue a young woman kidnapped by the Cartel and assures that she witnessed two murders while she was captive

The municipality of Tlajomulco, located in the state of Jalisco, is one of the main centers of operations of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), which is why the criminal organization has several safe houses in that region.

One of these places was recently discovered thanks to a complaint about the presence of armed men who, apparently, kept some people kidnapped at the home.

After the report, elements of the federal and military forces went to the place located in a subdivision with restricted access. Upon hearing screams inside the house, they entered by force, as revealed by Grupo Reforma.

Inside, the soldiers rescued a woman and arrested three suspected members of the cartel led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”.

According to the cited media, the 22-year-old victim had been kidnapped a day before in the presence of her mother, also in the municipality of Tlajomulco. The young woman was subdued by four subjects with their faces covered who put her in a van claiming to be from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Six black plastic bags, apparently with human remains, were also found in the house. According to the first statements of the kidnapped person, in the place he witnessed how at least two people were murdered and dismembered.

The authorities also found tactical vests with the initials of the CJNG, chargers, hammers, a bat, and other implements that were presumably used for torture.

In the initial investigation, it has been established that the detainees, including a minor, are part of a CJNG cell that operates in the area and that they would be involved in other criminal acts.

