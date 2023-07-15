They rescue an Italian tourist who was lost in the Amazon

Macabre: they find the body of a renowned journalist in the Amazon River

In June 2022, the Brazilian Federal Police confirmed this Friday that some of the mortal remains found in an Amazon river correspond to the British journalist Dom Phillipsdisappeared and murdered together with the indigenista Bruno Araújo Pereira.

According to a note released by that body, the confirmation has been possible thanks to “an examination of legal dentistry combined with forensic anthropology” and it is now being investigated whether other of the remains that have been found correspond to the Brazilian indigenist.

Likewise, the note informed that the analyzes continue to “Understanding the causes of deathsas well as for the indication of the dynamics of the crime and the concealment of the bodies”.

Phillips and Araújo Pereira had been missing since June 5 and they had been last seen when they were navigating a river in the Jaravi Valley region, in a remote area of ​​the Amazon bordering Colombia and Peru.

In the framework of the investigation, Two illegal fishermen operating in that region were arrested and finally one of them confessed to the murders and, this Wednesday, led the authorities to a remote place where he said they had been buried.

In that place human remains were found, later transferred to Brasilia in order to carry out the necessary analyzes to confirm the identities of the victims.

Also this Friday, the Federal Police indicated that, so far, the investigations “indicate that the executors acted alone”although he clarified that new arrests must be carried out, since there are indications of the participation of other people, in addition to the two fishermen already detained.

Araújo Pereira, an official on leave from the National Indian Foundation (Funai), had been subjected to various threats by illegal fishermenloggers and even drug traffickers who operate in the Javari Valley, where the law of the jungle literally reigns and the presence of the State is scarce.

In fact, the fisherman Amarildo Da Costa Oliveira “Pelado”, who confessed to murdering Phillipsa veteran contributor to The Guardian, and Araújo, also acknowledged that the indigenista had already intercepted him practicing illegal fishing in the area.

The authorities have also said that searches continue to locate the boat in which Phillips and Araújo Pereira were travelingwhich, according to the version of “Pelado”, was sunk with some bags of earth to prevent it from being found.

The death of Phillips, 57, and Araújo, 41, has generated a worldwide shock and exposed the threats that surround the jungle and the indigenous people of the Amazon, such as mining, fishing and poaching, and drug trafficking.

