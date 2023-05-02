They rescue four Venezuelan migrants kidnapped in northern Mexico – EntornoInteligente

Mexican authorities in SonoraNorth of Mexicorescued 58 migrants, including four Venezuelanswho were deprived of their liberty by organized crime groups.

A complaint from the Consulate of Ecuador alerted the State Security Board of the kidnapping of 30 Ecuadorian citizens, on the border between Sonora and Arizona.

Among the 63 people who were kidnapped, 50 adults and 13 children were found in the central neighborhood of the northern city of Sonoyta, in Sonora.

The Attorney General of the northern Mexican state reported that officers from the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) participated in the operation carried out in the main city of the municipality of Plutarco Elías Calles. National Guard and Municipal Police.

“On April 25, a complaint was received by the Consulate of Ecuador, for the illegal deprivation of liberty of at least 30 Ecuadorian citizens, initiating an investigation file, resulting in the special operation, the rescue, healthy now except for 63 victims: 50 adults and 13 minors,” reported the Mexican authorities.

Of the rescued migrants, 43 are from Ecuador, 9 from Colombia, 5 from Mexico, 4 from Venezuela, 1 from Peru and 1 more from the Dominican Republic.

Once released, the victims were treated by a forensic doctor, who confirmed their optimal state of health. In addition, the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office offered accompaniment and psychological care from the Victim Care Center (Cavid), and legal guidance on their immigration status.

For her part, the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping continues with the investigations into the events that led to the illegal deprivation of liberty of these people.

He indicated that the state ministerial authority seeks to identify who or who participated in the forced retention of migrants, while, so far, no arrest of any suspect related to these events has been reported.

ORIGINAL LINK: Four Venezuelan migrants kidnapped in Mexico are rescued (elnacional.com)