They rescue sick llamas in Bogotá

They rescue sick llamas in Bogotá

The animals receive medical attention and begin their recovery.

The District Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare, with the support of the National Police, carried out the preventive material apprehension of three llamas that were in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá. The animals were in poor health conditions, which is why they were withheld to later carry out an in-depth medical assessment.

The results determined that the animals were in low body condition, shaggy-haired, and did not have any medical treatment for previous diseases and lacerations. “Today, citizens also watch over the welfare of animals and demand their protection, so that together we can move forward in avoiding practices that put different individuals at risk, as well as calling on owners to ensure that their animals are in the best possible conditions”, assured Adriana Estrada, director of the IDPYBA.

One of the llamas has fecal residues in the perianal region, which is why it is estimated that the animal had a diarrheal condition without any treatment. In addition, they showed hemoparasites in all three. The entity rejected the attacks against the veterinarians, in charge of evaluating the animals, since they are working jointly for their benefit.

