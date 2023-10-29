Home » They rescue the mother of Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz
They rescue the mother of Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz

Cilenis Marulanda, the mother of Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz, was rescued in the last minutes by the Gaula of the National Police in the middle of operation padlock, deployed in the south of the department of La Guajira after learning of the kidnapping in the municipality of Barrancas on Saturday afternoon.

This was confirmed by the president Gustavo Petro through his X account: “In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father“.

The woman was taken to the Barrancas Police station after being rescued. “We already have the mother safe and sound, I heard from her that her integrity and health were without any inconvenience.said General William Salamanca, who communicated by telephone with Cilenis Marlanda after being rescued.

The mayor of Barrancas, Iván Mauricio Soto, assured through a statement that the municipal administration, together with the different civil authorities, are working to find the whereabouts of Luis Manuel, he also made a call to the authorities at the national level. for your collaboration in this case.

