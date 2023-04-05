In the last few hours, Colombian Navy units rescued two people who were adrift aboard a ship that would have sunk 3.5 nautical miles from El Morro Island, in Santa Marta, Magdalena.

The search and rescue operation began when the crew members of the Santa Marta Coast Guard Station received a report from a merchant vessel that was passing through the sector, announcing that it had seen a motor ship with two people adrift.

Immediately, a Rapid Reaction Unit -URR- was deployed to the emergency area in order to verify the situation. Thanks to the timely reaction of the crew members of the Naval Institution, it was possible to rescue two older adults of Canadian nationality. One of them, due to the boat accident, had a serious injury to his left hand, for which he required immediate medical attention.

The personnel were rescued and transported by sea to the Santa Marta International Marina dock, from where they were later transferred to the Julio Méndez Balleneche hospital in order to receive specialized medical assistance.

“The National Navy continues working to safeguard human life at sea and contribute to the safety and well-being of all inhabitants and tourists in the Colombian Caribbean. Likewise, the maritime community is invited to report any type of emergency to the line 146 of the Coast Guard available 24 hours a day,” the authorities indicated.