Asuncion, National Radio.-The Members of the Judicial Council, in the plenary session held on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9 of this year, resolved to reject the appeals for review presented by the applicants for the position of Minister of the CSJ, Dres. Pablo Portillo and Esteban Kriskovich, in relation to the Knowledge Exam.

There are no objections or material errors in the preparation of the questions, indicated in his opinion the evaluator teacher Prof. Dr. Juan Carlos Mendonça, in the General and Specific Knowledge Exam for applicants for the position, carried out on February 23 of 2023.

On the other hand, the Members of the Council of the Magistracy, treated the requests for claims presented by the applicants for the position of Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, in relation to the scores of the first stage of Evaluation of Professional Suitability.

The Director of Legal Advice of the Institution, Abg. César Verdún presented an extensive report to the plenary session of the CM of the opinions in view of the claims presented by the applicants for the position of Minister of the CSJ, on the assignment of scores for diplomas, dissertations, university teaching, book publications and other documentation .

During the course of the session, the Members carefully analyzed the documentation and it was extensively collated, in such a way that the claims were approved or rejected in view of what is established in the selection process regulations.

The corresponding notification will be made to each applicant, of the resolution unanimously of the Members of the organization, it will be done through the institutional mail of the General Secretariat to the respective emails declared by the applicants.

Article 14 of the selection regulations establishes: The Council of the Magistracy will resolve the claims in session and will notify the recurring applicant of the resolution. No appeal will be made against said decision, except for clarification with the scope provided in article 387 of the Civil Procedure Code, which must be filed on a well-founded basis the following business day after notification of the decision.

On the other hand, the plenary session of the CM authorized the updating of the 36 applicant profiles in terms of the scores awarded in the Professional Suitability Evaluation stage and the Public Hearings stage.

In the course of tomorrow, Friday, said update will be carried out on the web page dedicated to this selection process at https://corte.cm.gov.py/index.aspx

Source: News portal of the Council of the Magistracy