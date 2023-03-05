On March 2, after various accusations against Juan Fernando and Nicolás Petro, brother and son of President Gustavo Petro, respectively, the president formally requested the Attorney General’s Office, headed by Francisco Barbosa, to carry out the pertinent investigations to clarify in the case of alleged collections of “bribes” to drug traffickers to be included in the Paz Total project.

The announcement was made by President Petro through a press community that he shared through his Twitter account, in which he reiterated that the only person authorized by his government to advance peace talks is Commissioner Danilo Rueda.

In the case of the son of the current president of Colombia, different media have made public the chats between he, Nicolás Petro Burgos and his then wife Day Vásquez. There are pages and pages of revelations in which, for example, the names of ministers and the apparent benefit that Petro’s son took from his father’s campaign and presidency.

“Stop meeting with ministers and others (…). Stop that, they are going to send a letter to your dad (…) you still have a lot to learn”is one of Vásquez’s phrases.

The luxurious life of Nicolás Petro

This March 5, CAMBIO magazine had access to a bank statement that corresponds to one month of Nicolás Petro’s expenses, which includes purchases greater than his salary as a deputy of the Atlantic Assembly (approximately 16 million pesos). .

The magazine accessed this information through Day Vásquez, Nicolás’ ex-wife. In the statement of his Davivienda account, you can find out his purchasing rhythm for a month, It includes expenses for jewelry, aesthetic treatments, luxurious restaurants, hotels, and brand clothing.

The extract belonging to December, records an expense of more than 40 million pesoswhich do not include payments for rent, public services or credit, study or vehicle fees, for what appears to be a fund destined for recreation expenses.

Nicolás Petro would have distributed this money in December for the following reasons: purchases at a Mexican restaurant in Barranquilla called Milagros, he paid a total of 175,000 pesos. After this, he went to a Farmatodo in which he spent 383,500 pesos. During the month they continued to buy from him, like going to the movies for 169,000 pesos. Aesthetic payments for rejuvenation treatments and botox application for 1,891,000 pesos. More restaurants like Provider where he spent 124,500 pesos.

He also spent 205,400 pesos at the Hotel Movich in Barranquilla, on the same day of this expense, he visited another hotel, the Marriott, where he paid 1,049,016 pesos. Between the 10th and 19th of that month, the deputy extended his expenses for this same reason by about 6,285,487 pesos. Restaurant expenses continued for 219,918 pesos. He also withdrew cash that month, for about 12 million pesos. One of the most expensive purchases registered this month was one made at Dioro Jewelry, for 7,409,263 pesos, more or less half of the monthly income he receives as a deputy.

She also shopped for name-brand clothing, such as Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger. He paid 4,645,000 pesos. At American Eagle he spent 1,529,400.

These plus other expenses for reasons similar to those mentioned and cash withdrawals totaled 40,579,668 pesos in December alone. In addition, CAMBIO magazine also revealed the value of the property where Gustavo Petro’s son currently lives. 2,500 million pesos is the estimated commercial price of this property in the Tribeca Building in Barranquilla.

With information from Cambio* magazine.