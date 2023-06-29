They reveal results of the polygraph to Sarabia’s nanny

The authorities found the result of the polygraph that was done to the ex-nanny of the former director of the Cabinet of President Gustavo Petro, Laura Sarabia.

According to what was known in the test, there was the voluntary consent certificate of the former babysitter, Marelbys Meza, to have said test done.

The evidence appears a month after the scandal generated by Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti broke out, which led to an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office.

As it will be remembered, Marelbys Meza underwent a polygraph test, which is kept in the basement of the Casa de Nariño, that a suitcase with money was lost in the house of the former chief of staff.

Among the investigations that the authorities are carrying out, are whether the polygraph test was done voluntarily or if the babysitter was pressured or forced to take the test and if the officers did the exam in accordance with the law.

The test known to the authorities indicates that there is a consent signed by the nanny to undergo the test.

In it, it was indicated, Meza’s personal data and the date of the exam appear, which was carried out on January 30 of this year.

Said consent has the boxes of degree, unit and dependency blank and only the one of the city is filled, in this case Bogotá.

In addition, the text states that “I have been told that the examination is voluntary and with this document I declare that I voluntarily attend the polygraph examination.”

The document adds that “I sign this consent voluntarily, authorizing the Presidency of the Republic to carry out the required polygraphic examination by virtue of the security of the president, the vice president and their families.”

More tests

On the other hand, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, Dapre, for some evidence that the Attorney General’s Office requested for the case of Laura Sarabia.

It was learned that Dapre has a maximum of five days to deliver them in the office or virtually.

These documents were requested after the disciplinary inspection carried out on June 26 at the Dapre address.

The first thing was a copy of the protocol for carrying out the polygraphic test in the Presidency of the Republic, in this case, to determine who was obliged to take this test and in what events its use is planned.

On this point they warned that “although Carlos Alberto Feria Buitrago, head of presidential protection, reported that a copy of the protocol was attached, the attached documentation does not contain said document, so it is required again.”

On the other hand, the name, position, physical and electronic address of the official or officials who gave the order to perform the polygraph test on Marelbys Meza. Likewise, the position, physical and electronic address of Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Alberto Feria Buitrago and Captain Elkin Augusto Gómez and the corresponding manuals of labor functions and competencies.

Then, a copy of the polygraph test performed on January 30, 2023 on Marelbys Meza, as well as the result obtained and the recordings or film record thereof. Documentation that, although reserved, the Attorney General’s Office, in the exercise of its powers, can access said records.

In addition, the report of who should register the entry into the Galán building on January 30, 2023 and regarding this, if there is a record of entry of Marelbys Meza on that date, in order to undergo the polygraphic test, provide the documents that prove it, among them, the film record of your admission, otherwise, inform the factual-legal reasons for what was not done.

Finally, the names and positions of those who were on duty in the Galán Building in the shifts of January 30, 2023, a copy of the authorization emails for the entry of vehicles on that date and the number of the license plates is indicated. Laura Sarabia’s security scheme vehicles and the name of their corresponding drivers, indicating their positions and contact information.

