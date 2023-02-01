Details of the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, who was found in a garbage container in Bogotá, continue to be revealed. Recently, the Investigative Unit of the newspaper El Tiempo released the testimony of Santiago Luna, the “boyfriend” from Trespalacios.

The man, an investor in cryptocurrencies and cannabis, revealed details of the days before the death of the DJ. In this way, he recounted that on January 18 and 19 (Wednesday and Thursday), they slept together in her apartment. During those days, the 23-year-old accompanied Luna to various meetings and work dinners.

“We meet on Wednesday, January 18. She stays with me in my apartment, which is located on 159th street. We also stayed in my apartment on Thursday, she accompanied me to my meetings and dinners; On Friday, January 20, she tells me that she is going to go pick up her things, that she is going to leave everything to her mother and that she is only going to go with her bags. I offer to accompany her, she tells me not to accompany her that it is not necessary, that a friend is going to pick her up in the car and asks for transportation to her house by cell phone“, Santiago recounted.

Hours later, he says that they spoke on WhatsApp and Valentina told him that she had finished packing everything and then told him: “They already came for me and helped me with the bags, and I’m already going to the new apartment”. And he remembered that the last promise she made to him was that on Monday, January 23, she would show him her apartment.

SATURDAY

The young man told the Prosecutor’s Office, as can be read in the El Tiempo report, that on Saturday, January 21, Valentina wrote to him around 7:00 in the morning to say good morning, but since Santiago was upset he did not tell him. answered; However, in the afternoon they spoke on Instagram.

“I spoke with her by message on Saturday, January 21, at 2:20 p.m., I spoke with her through the Instagram social network. There I complained to her about a photograph that she published of a dinner. So I asked her who she was with and she answered that she was with some friends, and she blamed me for going out in Medellín with my friends. So I sent her an emoji of a hand, and the last message she sends me is: ‘Hmm, are we like this?’. So I left it on seen”, Santiago maintained in his statement to the authorities.

THE DAY THEY FOUND HER

The young investor mentioned that he heard from his unemployed again on Sunday, January 22, when they called him to tell him that she was dead. “He wrote to tell him: ‘Tell me it’s not true’”.

“I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it. I start to see that he had missed calls and messages; So since I live with a friend named Sebastián, I wake him and the girlfriend up and tell them: ‘They’re telling me that Valentina is dead (…) they send me a newspaper article where it didn’t say her name, it just said that they had found a body in Fontibón“, he concluded.