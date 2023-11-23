They reveal that El Chapo’s son ordered El Nini to be handed over at the beginning of November: “He presumed that he had more power than Iván Guzmán”

Nini, head of Security for Los Chapitos, sons of infamous drug lord El Chapo Guzmán, was arrested last Wednesday in Sinaloa by Federal Forces. Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as El Nini, had previously evaded a federal operation in Culiacán in January, but was finally captured in the city.

El Nini has been identified by the Federal Government as the head of security for the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel commanded by Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, sons of El Chapo Guzmán. He was also revealed to be the leader of the so-called Culiacanazo in October 2019, when federal authorities captured and later released Ovidio Guzmán, another son of El Chapo.

After his arrest, El Nini was transferred to Mexico City to begin his judicial process. Journalist Anabel Hernández reported that Iván Guzmán Salazar, son of El Chapo, led a meeting in which he ordered the handover or assassination of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, as he had reportedly become too powerful and popular within the ranks of Los Chapitos, and was acting independently.

El Nini was transferred from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) to North Prison amidst a strong operation the following day. According to the information provided by Hernández, Nini had become too powerful and was taking actions on his own initiative, which led to his downfall.

This arrest marks a significant blow to the Sinaloa Cartel and the criminal activities of Los Chapitos. The capture of El Nini indicates an internal power struggle within the organization, and the potential weakening of its leadership with the arrest of one of their key figures. The Federal Forces are continuing their efforts to dismantle criminal organizations and maintain law and order in the region.