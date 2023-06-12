They reveal the effects of space travel on the brains of astronauts

The researchers suggest that the crew should wait approximately three years after each mission that exceeds six months.

Scientists revealed the negative effects that occur in the brain of astronauts after long missions and frequent trips into space. Their findings were published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study explains that those who stayed at least six months off Earth experienced a significant expansion of the cerebral ventriclesthose spaces that contain cerebrospinal fluid, the same that flows in and around the brain and spinal cord to help protect them against possible impacts.

The researchers suggest that astronauts should wait approximately three years after each mission, so that the ventricles of the brain fully recover. Thus, they detail that in the case of longer missions with shorter recovery periods than indicated, they cause changes in the brain fluid that can persist before the next trip.

“If the ventricles don’t have enough time to recover between consecutive missions, this can affect the brain’s ability to Coping with fluid changes in microgravity. For example, if the ventricles are already enlarged from a previous mission, they may be less compliant and/or have less room to expand and adapt to fluid changes during the next mission,” explained Heather McGregor, a neuroscientist at the University of Florida and research co-author.

Absence of gravitational force

For the study, the scientists scanned the brains of 30 NASA astronauts before and after spaceflight that included missions of two weeks, six months and longer. The specialists found that little or no change in ventricular volume in astronauts after short missionswhile those that lasted longer caused a greater enlargement.

This effect occurs due to the absence of gravitational force in space, as the brain tends to move upwards within the skull.

“On Earth, our vascular systems have valves that prevent all of our fluids from pooling in our feet due to gravity. In the microgravedad, the opposite occurs: the fluids move towards the head. This flow of fluid to the head It probably results in ventricular expansion and the brain is higher up in the skull,” said University of Florida professor of applied physiology and kinesiology Rachael Seidler.

The good news is that the rate of ventricular enlargement decreased after six months in space, suggesting—according to experts—that these changes do not continue indefinitely. This discovery could prove useful for future missions to Mars where astronauts could spend two years in microgravity during the trip.

However, the long-term implications of ventricular expansion caused by space travel remain uncertain.