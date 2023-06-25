They reveal the first security balance after the Millonarios vs Nacional final

What was the balance after the Millonarios – Nacional final?

More than 80,000 people went simultaneously to the stadium and Simón Bolívar Park to witness the Colombian soccer final. The thousands of fans who came out to celebrate after the sporting event did so without setbacks and for the most part, setting an example of conduct.

In this sense, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and the Metropolitan Police congratulated the behavior of the vast majority of fans, who understood that this football festival is also a festival of coexistence.

“It should be noted that 1,100 uniformed officers in support of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants in the neighborhoods joined the device provided for in the two main call scenarios. For this reason, although fights were recorded in Bosa, Usaquén and Engativá, they were deactivated quickly”, dictates the balance sheet of the Mayor’s Office.

Document that also adds:

As is public knowledge, the collapse of the fence of one of the entrance filters to the Simón Bolívar park caused bruises to 3 people who were treated on site by the Ministry of Health and transferred preventively for evaluation in care centers. In the El Campín stadium, one person had to be referred to the Santa Clara hospital, after being affected by the manipulation of pyrotechnic elements.

Given what was stated by the authorities, Bogotá behaved at the height of the event and except for a few fights in Suba, Engativá and Toberin, security was not compromised in the city.