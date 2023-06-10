They reveal the knife with which Jhonier Leal would have murdered his brother

This Friday, June 9, the criminal trial against Jhonier Leal Hernández continued for his alleged responsibility in the death of his brother, the stylist Mauricio Leal, and his mother, Marleny Hernández. Both bodies appeared lifeless inside a house located in the Arboretto Bosque Residencial condominium, in La Calera (Cundinamarca).

In the midst of the investigations, the knife used to make an attempt on the life of the stylist was found in his place of residence and was presented as evidence at the hearing. “Mr. Mauricio Leal’s body had a knife at the height of his abdomen and both of his hands holding the knife,” said Olga Lucía Rincón Suárez, the CTI investigator assigned to the case.

During the hearing, only a fragment of that knife was shown, which was found under the body of the stylist and had been sent to legal medicine for the corresponding investigations. In addition, there was talk of the position of the bodies of Mauricio and his mother due to the stab wounds that both had on their bodies.

“The truth was that I was not aware of the length of the blade, at the time of the inspection only the handle was observed, which was held by Mauricio’s two hands. It was this element that was protected and sent to Legal Medicine”, said the researcher.

The official recounted Jhonier’s attitude throughout the process of inspection and removal of the corpses. “At the time the inspection was taking place, Mr. Jhonier was sometimes seen in front of us, and he had a white jacket and always had his hands in his pockets. He never asked us anything about the bodies, he did not cry, he never showed any feelings, ”said the investigator, who said that the defendant’s behavior caught her attention.

“I have been in this work for 20 years, and I have seen the feelings of the people, of the relatives, but he never showed any alteration or anything that was abnormal. It was all very normal for him. He always saw what we were doing with our hands inside his jacket,” he added.

Within the probative material there is also a file with more than 100 photographs of the crime, in some of which the stylist can be seen with his mother on the bed the day they were murdered, and Leal with the knife in his abdomen. surrounded by his hands. Also included as evidence was a cell phone in which the victim’s calls and messages were recorded before her death.

Jhonier Leal is deprived of his liberty in La Picota prison, in Bogotá, but his lawyer, Ana Julieth Velázquez, has said that she will prove in court that he is innocent of the crime. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of the crimes of aggravated homicide and manipulation of material evidence.

“On the bed, in Mauricio’s room, we find element number one, which is a piece of paper, a manuscript in black ink, element number 2 is a glass with a transparent liquid; element number three, which is a sphere with red spots; element number 4 is the body of Mr. Mauricio Leal”, is detailed in the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office.

As for Leal’s body, the CTI investigator says that it caught her attention that he had numerous injuries “both in the upper limbs and in the lower limbs, he had wounds at the level of the abdomen, he had a knife at the height of the abdomen with its two hands holding him, he was in his pajamas, with a lot of blood, and a blanket that covered him up to his waist.” She also commented that he had bruises indicating that he was beaten before he was killed. Additionally, she assured that “it was a superimposed scene” because the bodies had been moved and the evidence altered. with Infobae

