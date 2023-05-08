They reveal the shocking figure that PSG will lose if Messi leaves the club

INTERNATIONAL

A few weeks before the end of the contract of the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, with the French club Paris Saint Germain, the rumors of his departure are only getting stronger. Although there is still no official statement to confirm or deny it, the recent trip of ‘La Pulga’ to Saudi Arabia without the knowledge of the club has been taken as confirmation.

To this is added that for months, everything indicates that Messi will return to his ‘alma mater’, Barcelona. However, the transfer of the player is not so easy. A report published by the EFE news agency exposed the amount of money that PSG will lose with his departure.

One of the first effects would be a downward renegotiation for the international television rights of Ligue 1. Infobae maintains that this would affect all the teams in the French first division. The current link with the Qatari chain Bein Sports ends in 2024. Currently, the French event receives around 80 million euros a year for broadcast rights outside the country, a much lower amount than what other top-level competitions receive world.

In addition, according to EFE, PSG paid 80 million euros (including salaries, social security payments and incentives) for Lionel Messi, an amount that he managed to repay in large part due to the impact generated by his arrival at the institution. The man from Rosario “can be attributed the medals of having attracted at least 8 new sponsorships and of having given a huge boost to the sale of PSG shirts, which comfortably exceeded one million in 2022.”

On the other hand, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also helped to increase PSG’s followers on social media by 50 percent. All of this helped speed up the club’s income which, without counting television rights and match tickets, broke a record of 350 million a year.

Given the possible departure of Messi, local media maintain that Paris Saint Germain will seek a renewal within its squad based on three main aspects: youth, a more French identity and more dedicated players in the team. / The Telegraph