They reveal video of a dog similar to Wilson in the jungle

Wilson the rescue dog. Photo: Colombian Army

Operation Hope could add a new miracle. In the last hours, videos began to circulate on social networks of a Belgian shepherd in the Caquetá jungle that could be Wilson, the dog that was the protagonist of the discovery of the four Colombian children, who got lost during the search and that the Colombian Military Forces They tried to locate it for almost a month.

Recordings taken by local people show a dog of the same breed as Wilson responding to calls by that name. The animal is visibly agitated, disoriented and skinny, which is why users on social networks pointed out that it could have been lost for days in the thick Colombian jungle.

After the disclosure of the videos, calls to the Colombian Military Forces multiplied to confirm if it was indeed the dog, which went missing more than three weeks ago.

The rumors of the possible discovery of Wilson come a week after the Colombian Army abandoned the search for the animal, since they considered it “unlikely to find it,” they reported at a recognition ceremony to those who were part of the rescue of the four indigenous brothers in the jungle. .

More than 70 soldiers worked tirelessly until Monday, June 26, to locate six-year-old Wilson, who was lost during search operations when he broke the leash that attached him to his guide and plunged into the Colombian jungle on the trail. of the missing children who ultimately survived a small plane crash.

Two dogs in heat had joined the activities to try to locate this male Belgian Malinois shepherd in the vastness of the jungle of the department of Caquetá, in southern Colombia.

“Despite being a dog, for us Wilson is a commando that is part of our team, and one commando never leaves another behind,” said Armed Forces General Pedro Sánchez, who supervised Operation Esperanza.

The indigenous brothers Lesly (13 years old), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5) and Cristin (1) wandered for 40 days through the same jungle before being found underweight and dehydrated in June.

During his recovery at the Military Hospital in Bogotá, the older sisters drew a picture in which a dog is seen in the middle of trees, next to a river and has the name Wilson written in black.

Before getting lost, the dog “guided the troop to key points for tracking and deciphering the path the children were taking,” explained Edgar Fontecha, another canine instructor at the school.

Wilson trained since he was a puppy to rescue people at the School of Military Engineers, located in the southeast of Bogotá.

“He was the dog we were looking for: strong, not afraid, very curious,” Fontecha recalled.

The dog became a hero for Colombia, to such an extent that he has been honored with banners, drawings and even a float in his honor in Ibagué.

