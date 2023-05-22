They reveal videos of sexual acts in Cálamo de Pitalito square

The mayor of Pitalito asked to terminate the contract of the alleged abuser. Olimpo Rivera affirmed that he does not spend the night in the market place.

DIARY OF HUILA, NEIVA

CARLOS ANDRES PEREZ TRUJILLO

Several videos have discreetly circulated on digital networks. The image is that of an older man having sex in an apparently public space that the locals refer to as the Cálamo de Pitalito market square.

According to witnesses, this happened not only once, but on several occasions. Some point to the owner of a sound amplifier in the square, who has leased a place to offer advertisements to those who attend the place.

The alleged abuser is designated as Olimpo Rivera Medina, who in recent days was also accused of having entered a dog at his premises-at night-and allegedly having abused her. This fact was denied by Rivera, who indicated that he does not stay at night in the place.

As a result of this fact, the man was denounced criminally by the community and it is expected that the investigation will formally begin in the next few days. Meanwhile, there is already an order to evict him from the square and a repudiation by the merchants.

What is Olympus doing in the gallery?

Luz Bey Oliveros Sterling, merchants from the Cálamo market square, and who has been working in this place for more than 20 years, said that Mr. Rivera “has a microphone and his function is to make loud noises in the gallery part. He makes a link to the station and pulls that out. For me it is not a station, because that must have a tune 24 hours a day, appear on a dial in FM or AM. He doesn’t have a frequency. He sells other people’s advertising,” she said.

This square operates every day during the day, except on weekends and holidays when it offers service until noon. For Oliveros Sterling, it is quite a surprise that Mr. Rivera had admission at night. “That is not room, no merchant can stay inside the market place. There is a decree that says that no merchant should use the square to make scandals, or have sexual relations there inside the market square. That is where it is known that he has raised homeless girls,” Oliveros stressed.

For other merchants, the ‘visits’ of women to Mr. Olympus have become the buzz through the corridors of the gallery. Videos attest to this, “years ago there was a street inhabitant in the market square, he did not have all five senses, we called him ‘El chano’, I am aware that he pointed to this man and said: “My ass hurts. He was pointing it out because he had harassed him. It is that this man was in jail, I do not know why he came out, ”added another merchant.

Entrance of the Olimpo Rivera office.

Application to the mayor’s office

On May 14, they submitted a request to the Pitalito municipal mayor’s office in order to take action on the matter. After recounting the alleged entry of Olimpo with the canine, they continued to point out: “In addition to the alleged animal abuse, there are also videos showing Mr. Olimpo Rivera, allegedly consuming liquor and having sexual relations with a destitute woman, there are also a video from May 15, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. where he tries to climb over the bars to get out of the gallery, risking his life, exposing the image of the gallery and the municipal administration, added to all this we must add that Mr. Olympus does not have a lease. According to the events that occurred, we ask the mayor to enforce Municipal Decree 342 of 2014, by means of which the Administrative, Operational and Maintenance regulations of the Market Square of the Municipality of Pitalito are adopted.

Given this, Edgar Muñoz, mayor of Pitalito, pointed out that he gave orders to the administrator of the market place.

Mayor ordered to suspend contract

Diario del Huila spoke with the mayor of Pitalito, Édgar Muñoz, who, in addition to regretting what happened, asked for promptness in the investigation.

What perception does that deserve?

First, the absolute reproach against this act that violates the morality of sentient beings, in this case, to which the complaint refers. Second, clarify that the person is not an official of the mayor’s office. Third, we have immediately asked the gallery administrator to proceed with the suspension of the contractual relationship. Fourth, make ourselves available to the Prosecutor’s Office for all our collaboration and that of the citizenry so that this investigation is clarified, and if guilty is found, the protection of the community is immediately taken.

What measures are they going to take?

Like all Colombians, we start from the presumption of innocence. We encourage the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify this fact. Meanwhile, the administration will take a preventive measure, which we ask the administration of the market place to suspend the contractual relationship.

The information has also come out where it is said that he entered, I don’t know with what authorization -because it is prohibited-, inhabitants of the street to the market square. Are you aware of that?

No sir. We are only aware of the complaint that has been filed and some videos that accompany this complaint in relation to animal abuse. The rest will be done by the Prosecutor.

Who is the manager of the market place?

There is an official of the administration hired to carry out the collection, to be the administrator. Among other things, he is chosen by the merchants.

It may interest you: Sex and animal abuse inside the Plaza de Mercado in Pitalito

Olimpo denies having relationships with homeless people

Olimpo Rivera Medina, who allegedly brought a dog into his establishment at night and allegedly abused her, denied this fact, and the other acts that he was accused of regarding his alleged sexual acts with street residents.

You are accused of having abused a dog in the market place. I would like to know what is your perception or reaction to this?

I thank you very much for your kindness. Precisely I was already in the Prosecutor’s Office the day before yesterday (Tuesday) and they told me that they were going to take measures because this cannot be ventilated like this, without any foundation. The Prosecutor’s Office must delegate to investigate and establish the reality. Secondly, the guy who promoted this is called Diego Correa. I lent him money four years ago ($500,000) and the payment was to insult me ​​and he didn’t pay me the money I lent him. Secondly, here is a lady from a fishery called Liliana Mamiam, she joined forces and they did all the assembly of the puppies. It is that here we carry out campaigns with some merchants, with the manager of the gallery we do activities, even the guards themselves helped us last week to get food for the puppies. We gave to the purgatives. I have the receipts from where I bought the purgatives. That is not from now, I have been here for about 12 years with other friends campaigning, first of all for the street inhabitants, for the puppies and with veterinarians to purge the horses.

There is a video where it is observed that you enter in the evening hours and it is evident that you leave early the next day, you leave with the dog, do you have a special authorization to stay with the dog at night ?

Nah, boss. No. I arrive at the gallery at 5 in the morning and leave at 5 in the afternoon, every day.

Have you brought women or animals into the market place at night?

No never. Look, here near the office where I work there is a cafeteria owned by a lady named Yurley Ortiz. The street dwellers gather there, I give the street dwellers red wine or empanadas.

Here we give the police and military on Saturdays red wine, fritters or coffee with milk or breakfast. Street dwellers are given a buñuelo or an empanada. I don’t live here. I work here from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm

Have you ever had a relationship with a street inhabitant?

No never. One must take care. Precisely we do campaigns with Yider Luna. It’s that there are some CTI agents who seem to be receiving money from Mrs. Liliana Mamiam, the one from the fishery. I told her that she had taken several positions in the public space.

I spoke with the mayor and he said that we were going to clarify to public opinion, how is it going to be that such an absurdity is created. I, a person of my age and of my training, is going to have sexual acts with homeless people. That is a danger for diseases. Now that I am going to abuse a puppy that is absurd to think about it.

There is a medical examination that indicates that there is possibly semen in the animal’s body, what do you have to say about that?

Here there are more or less nine puppies that sleep in the gallery and those are the ones we attend to. Here we purge them every two or three months.

If he had been an official doctor, but being street animals they are exposed to any situation. I consider, as I spoke with a lawyer, if they did not adhere to the protocol, I am going to ask the possible doctor to certify that he is a professional and that he belongs to an official entity that can issue a concept.