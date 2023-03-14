The presenter has not yet confirmed anything regarding her sentimental situation, however, the same program revealed days ago the presence of the same man when the presenter went out to a well-known restaurant / bar in the city of Bogotá.

The iron defense of Natalia París to Carolina Cruz

A few days ago, the presenter Carolina Cruz He was the target of criticism on social networks for a comment about women’s bodies, which ended up being offensive to a large part of the tweeters. One of the people who spoke on this topic was Natalia Pariswho came out in defense of the presenter.

In previous days, the Colombian model was a trend due to her support for Maria Fernanda Cabal, After the senator praised her in a video, it went viral on social media. Now, the DJ also spoke to her followers about what happened with Carolina Cruzwhere he defended her arguing that we should stop attacking.

“Now all the actresses came out and the influencers come out to attack her for something she said out there. Do not fall into the trap girls, that is falling into feminism, in judgment, at its best”began his video, Paris, which already has more than 20 thousand likes.

“Don’t they realize that this feminism is a trap? It separates us, divides us and sets us at war with each other. This is how they control us and take away more power from us, because they see us as weak, because they see us fighting with each other,” said Natalia, at one point in her reflection on Carolina Cruz.

He also left a question in the air to users: “No, well, what do you want the change?” . Faced with this situation, the model and artist also complements by saying that “we must make the change here (she pointed to her head and her heart), not pointing even with a stone in hand.”