While the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, chaired an extraordinary security council in Popayán, social leaders from Cauca denounced the silence that the government seems to keep regarding the actions of the Farc dissidents in this department.

From Popayán, Velásquez reviewed the public order situation in the municipality of Argelia, where there are already more than a thousand displaced persons due to clashes between illegal groups.

The official announced at the end of the meeting that the presence of the Armed Forces will be strengthened in the populated centers of this region to guarantee that the ceasefire is respected.

Velásquez said that “the ceasefire is not a concession for the continuity of criminal activities, it is not an authorization for uniformed armed men to be transiting through population centers.”

Criticism

On the other hand, leaders of the municipality of Balboa, affirmed that in that town there have been combats with the dissidents but that the government remains silent in the face of the violations of the bilateral ceasefire by the illegal group.

According to one of these leaders, there have been combats in his town and even his security scheme was retained by an armed structure.

The Cric also denounced that a member of their communities was kidnapped by Farc dissidents in the rural area of ​​Santander de Quilichao, which would become a new violation of the ceasefire signed with the National Government.

According to the indigenous people in this department, the dissidents have not shown a desire for peace.

The Cric denounced forced disappearances, murders, kidnappings and raids on urban centers during the months of January and February.

