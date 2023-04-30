They risked drowning in fishing nets, turtles released – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 30 – They had risked drowning entangled in fishermen’s nets: after the care given to them by the Cetacea Foundation of Riccione, the two turtles Dagmar and Lemon, two specimens of Caretta Caretta returned to the sea, freed, in morning in the waters of the Adriatic.



Dagmar, 50 centimeters in length at the carapace, 14 kilos in weight and an estimated age of ten years, tell the Riccione Foundation “he was really impatient to reach the sea so much so that several times he tried to get out of the large basin” in which the biologists sailors had arranged for transport to the shoreline while Lemon, 25 kilos in weight and 12 years old, about 60 centimeters in length, “remained more peaceful, but then, when she was laid down on the sand, she was the most quick to enter the water”.



Every year Fondazione Cetacea takes care of 40 to 60 turtles. “Due to climate change – observes Valeria Angelini, biologist of the Foundation – turtles tend not to migrate anymore and it happens more and more often, even during the winter, that they get entangled in fishermen’s nets”. Both Dagmar and Lemon had become entangled in the nets, Dagmar in February and Lemon in March. “They arrived to us in not very serious conditions – it is concluded – but both accused a principle of drowning: they had both been fished off the coast between Ravenna and Ferrara. Now they are fine and have returned to their place: the sea”. (HANDLE).

