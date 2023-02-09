In a video recorded by a person from a car with his cell phone, there is evidence of the stripping of a passerby’s belongings by a criminal who intimidates him with a firearm and even forces him to lower his underwear.

A subject in a black T-shirt and cap of the same color is denoted in the images shamelessly and patiently stealing from an older pedestrian, who was wearing a purple shirt with gray stripes.

The thief with enormous impudence, empties his pockets to the point of unbuttoning his belt to confiscate it inside his underpants, all this in the midst of people and vehicles passing by.

It is disturbing how insecurity and crime seem to gain more and more strength and confidence to commit their misdeeds in the “Branch of Heaven.”

Photo: Video Capture

#Cali | They rob a pedestrian in broad daylight on public roads in Cali. It is disturbing how insecurity and crime seem to gain more and more strength and confidence to commit their misdeeds in the “Sky Branch”. pic.twitter.com/WXB6lHQeBS – Daily West (@Diarioccidente) February 9, 2023

Comments