Crime continues to rampage in the city of Valledupar, and this time those affected were two nurses who came to attend a request for a traffic accident, on Simón Bolívar avenue, and were victims of a theft. The criminals got into the ambulance and took two cell phones.

The events were recorded at 2:00 in the morning this Sunday, in front of the ‘Zapatoca’ company headquarters, where a pregnant woman was injured when she fell from the motorcycle on which she was traveling.

Fernando José Arazo Herrera, a nurse at the Laura Daniela clinic, explained that the request was reported by the network and the ambulance arrived at the place, where a six-month-pregnant woman was lying on the pavement, slightly injured.

“There was a considerable group of people in the place and I told my partner to lock the ambulance door, but apparently he did not do it and when he returned to the vehicle after caring for the patient, the cell phones were gone.”

They took the Iphone 7 Plus Rose Gold and a Samsung, both valued at more than 2 million pesos.

The health worker stated that the case was exposed to the police authorities, and although they carried out searches at the place, the equipment did not appear.

“In Valledupar, crime can no longer be dealt with. Every day they rob at any time and the police do nothing. A greater presence of the uniformed in the streets is needed, for the Army to come out and dismantle the criminal gangs that operate in the urban and rural areas of the municipality,” said a resident of the area where the theft occurred, the team of nurses.

