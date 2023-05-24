They robbed a business in the rural area of ​​Curumaní

Several criminals entered a commercial establishment, located in the corregimiento of San Roque, jurisdiction of the municipality of Curumaní, to commit a robbery on recent Tuesday.

According to those close to the victim, the men broke a window to enter the premises and seize cash, cell phones, among other valuables.

The theft was reported by the store owner, who got up and noticed the open business door.

“He got up at about 4:30 am and saw how the door of the house where the store is located was open, which made him curious because at first he thought they had left it like that (…), so he is going to close the door and note the deteriorated window,” said Jackson López, a resident of the township of San Roque.

He added that the community is concerned about the insecurity in the area and hopes that the authorities will act.

“San Roque has been plagued by crime. In recent months there have been thefts and even homicide attempts in the same attempt by the friends of others to want to take the belongings of the merchants and the inhabitants of the corregimiento,” López pointed out.