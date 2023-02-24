In carrera 15 with calle 2 in the Diego de Ospina neighborhood, the police Gaula uniforms managed to capture an 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man in flagrante delicto, who were surprised when they received the sum of $200,000 pesos, an economic requirement of which a woman was a victim in exchange for recovering her mobile equipment.

The events that occurred on Saturday, February 4, when the victim was moving in the center of the city, was the victim of theft under the tickling modality along with identification documents.

Those captured who were left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of extortion where a guarantee control judge decided to release them.