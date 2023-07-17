They robbed cyclists on the Valledupar-La Paz road: “They were armed”

Last Sunday July 16 the Cycling Fund was carried out within the framework of the first Cesar 2023 Intermunicipal Games, where those who are passionate about this sport pedaled from Valledupar to Codazzi, and vice versa.

Although the route was intended for healthy recreation, some of the cyclists had a hard time. Giselle Aguirre, one of those registered for the route, told the newspaper EL PILÓN that shealong with 4 companions, were victims of armed robbery.

“We were coming back at kilometer 4, and exactly on the Rafael Escalona bridge, 3 armed men came out. We were neither the first nor the last that we were going through there. We were 4 men and me, and the delinquents crossed us on the road with their weapons. They took our cell phones, money and other things. They also threatened to take our bicycles from us, but finally, quickly, they decided to let us go, after verbally mistreating us. The deal was intimidating. Is it life or a cell phone”, Aguirre told this editorial house.

The tour, led by the Government of Cesar, participated more than 500 cyclistsand there were several who reported a lack of vigilance and protection, and thefts on the road.

“After they robbed us we continued the tourWe turned around and saw that they were robbing another gentleman who was coming behind us”.

The events occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the morning of last Sunday, July 16.

In the same way, they stated that when the tour began (5:30 in the morning) there was a police presence, but not when they returned. “there was no security, there was no policeman to report what happened. He had to wait until we reached the goal”.

Until now, the Government of Cesar has not ruled on these facts that tarnish the sports jousts.

#Report🚨 Massive robberies of athletes who participated in the cycling race that took place this Sunday in Valledupar. Armed men took their bicycles, cell phones, and jewelry when they returned to the city around 10:00 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/e67dWzRGTp — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) July 17, 2023

