They robbed the gang of 5 in Valledupar: they lost almost $50 million

They robbed the gang of 5 in Valledupar: they lost almost $50 million

Six armed men, on three motorcycles, they robbed the members of the Band of 5who were carrying out tests in some studios in the Panama neighborhood, south of Valledupar and took belongings that exceeded 50 million pesos.

The incident occurred this afternoon. and when the criminals entered one of the booths and took cell phones, cash, belongings and equipment from the musicians.

in the second cabin there were other musicians and manager Rafael Orozco, but they did not manage to enter.

La Banda del 5, who plays the hit ‘The heartbreaker’I was rehearsing with a view to their concerts of the 56th edition of the Vallenato Festival to be held from April 26 to 30 in Valledupar.

