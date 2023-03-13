Many years ago, when I was mayor for the first time in Tuluá and there were no cell phones, the Secretary of Public Works, James James Murillas, and with the serenity that has allowed him to succeed in life, then said to me without blinking, “Mayor, last night a street was stolen from us.”

Yesterday, when I read the news about how Bolívar Street was robbed in Zaragoza, Antioquia, I thought about the faces that tourists or visitors who were in this town in lower Cauca, where he was mayor of ungrateful memory ago, might have made when they heard the news. many years the mother of today’s controversial minister Corcho.

And it must have been the same as the one I put when my secretary explained to me that when paving 25th Street, to widen the roads from Tuluá to what would be Nuevo Farfán, the municipal machinery had found a vein of fine sand the day before. , of the one used for plastering, since the Tuluá river once ran through this route.

During the whole night, in horse-drawn and manual wheelbarrows, in dump trucks, and always with a shovel, they had emptied all the sand from the street and left us a gigantic hole.

In Zaragoza, a gold mining area par excellence, the previous Friday the contractor who was paving Bolívar street (there are no longer any machinery in the municipalities and everything is hired) had found a rock of gold and covertly, in dump trucks owned by the municipality or the contractor, they were removing the land to go throw it on a lot that they claim is owned by the current mayor.

As such activity did not seem normal to the citizens, they went to look out and discovered that what they were extracting was not ordinary earth but earth to wash and extract their gold nuggets.

Word spread and with the shovel, as they did in Tuluá, or with whatever, half the town rushed to dig in Bolívar street to try to find the nugget that guaranteed them food the following day. Imagine the uproar and the hole they left!

