Home News They robbed up the street
News

They robbed up the street

by admin
They robbed up the street

Many years ago, when I was mayor for the first time in Tuluá and there were no cell phones, the Secretary of Public Works, James James Murillas, and with the serenity that has allowed him to succeed in life, then said to me without blinking, “Mayor, last night a street was stolen from us.”

Yesterday, when I read the news about how Bolívar Street was robbed in Zaragoza, Antioquia, I thought about the faces that tourists or visitors who were in this town in lower Cauca, where he was mayor of ungrateful memory ago, might have made when they heard the news. many years the mother of today’s controversial minister Corcho.

And it must have been the same as the one I put when my secretary explained to me that when paving 25th Street, to widen the roads from Tuluá to what would be Nuevo Farfán, the municipal machinery had found a vein of fine sand the day before. , of the one used for plastering, since the Tuluá river once ran through this route.

During the whole night, in horse-drawn and manual wheelbarrows, in dump trucks, and always with a shovel, they had emptied all the sand from the street and left us a gigantic hole.

In Zaragoza, a gold mining area par excellence, the previous Friday the contractor who was paving Bolívar street (there are no longer any machinery in the municipalities and everything is hired) had found a rock of gold and covertly, in dump trucks owned by the municipality or the contractor, they were removing the land to go throw it on a lot that they claim is owned by the current mayor.

See also  Jianghai District held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control to build a solid prevention and control barrier with strictness and strictness_High-tech Jianghai Information_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal Website

As such activity did not seem normal to the citizens, they went to look out and discovered that what they were extracting was not ordinary earth but earth to wash and extract their gold nuggets.

Word spread and with the shovel, as they did in Tuluá, or with whatever, half the town rushed to dig in Bolívar street to try to find the nugget that guaranteed them food the following day. Imagine the uproar and the hole they left!

Comments

You may also like

After shots at Hattinger newspaper messenger: arrest in...

Women’s Super League, Chelsea beat Manchester United

On March 23 they will unveil a wax...

Pistorius exchanges the most important general – personnel...

Will Smith is “embarrassed and hurt” by the...

Loss of the consignment during transport – what...

Confrontation between the GNB and the “Tren del...

The sit-in was lifted in Combia

Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig...

NGO Prisoners Defenders counted 1,066 political prisoners in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy