They rule out that FARC dissidents have the children after an accident

The military forces revealed this Saturday that they found an abandoned camp of the FARC dissidents less than three kilometers from where a plane crashed on May 1 in the jungle of southern Colombia, but they see “null” the possibility that this illegal armed group has the four children who survived.

“We found a camp 2.8 kilometers from where the aircraft crashed. We maintain full alert, but with the intelligence mechanisms we monitor what may be happening,” the commander of the special operations of the Military Forces, General Pedro Sanchez.

The Cessna 206 plane of the Avianline Charter’s company crashed on May 1 when it was carrying a group of people from the indigenous community of Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, to San Jose of the Guaviare.

This Monday, the Colombian authorities located the aircraft with the bodies of the three adults who were traveling in a remote corner of the Caquetá jungle, and intensified the search for four brothers who could be alive and walking through the jungle for 20 days.

Despite the discovery of the camp and the fact that after 20 days it is still not known where they are Lesly Mukutuy, 11 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and 11-month-old baby Cristin Neruman Ranoquethe military forces do not believe that they are in the power of the FARC dissidents.

“The probability that they end up being there in the area is practically nil, even more so because we are in a humanitarian operation, saving lives,” said General Sánchez.

No new clues but with hope

The search operations, led by the military forces, have intensified in recent days, with more than a hundred troops searching the dense jungle, accompanied by the father of two of the children and the indigenous communities that know the terrain.

“We have not found new clues but the jungle offers everything necessary to survive: food, drink, the ability to make shelters”Sánchez alleged, who assured that they will not close the search or lose hope until they find the children.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, rushed last Wednesday to give them -erroneously- as having appeared, after he received a message from the state entity for children that there was evidence that they were alive and healthy, which has not yet been confirmed. has confirmed.

What the military forces do concede is that the operation is very complex because it is “virgin jungle” where the rain and wild animals complicate the tasks, so they want to make sure “let every inch be searched step by step.”

“The only desire for us, for which we are here and have our men inserted in the jungle risking their own lives, is to find them,” said the commander of the special operations of the Military Forces.