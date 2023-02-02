Through a press release, the University of Magdalena announced that parents are being scammed by promising them places to enter the academic programs of the Alma Mater.

“This Wednesday, February 1, they identified people who offered places in exchange for different amounts of money, to obtain a place in the academic programs of our Alma Mater,” said Pablo Vera Salazar, the academic campus recognizant.

According to information from Unimagdalena, those affected became aware of the information upon entering the student campus facilities and confirmed that they were not registered or academically enrolled. “After confirming that they were not part of the institution, The victims notified the governing body. indicated the University.

The institutional staff mentioned that the evidence presented corresponded to non-institutional emails that were referred to at least 20 youth to whom they guaranteed the start of their professional training. The mentioned emails had been signed with names and positions of officials that do not correspond to the real ones, as is the case of rodolfo gonzaleswhich, according to the communication, serves as coordinator of Health Sciences, which is false.

“Those affected aspired to enter academic programs such as Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, attached to the Faculty of Health Sciences. The scammed deposited large sums of money in personal accounts of those who sent the emails,” said Unimagdalena.

Given the fact, the management of the University exposed the case before the police and judicial authorities, who began investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

