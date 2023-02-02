Home News They scam young people with false quotas to study at the University of Magdalena
News

They scam young people with false quotas to study at the University of Magdalena

by admin
They scam young people with false quotas to study at the University of Magdalena

Through a press release, the University of Magdalena announced that parents are being scammed by promising them places to enter the academic programs of the Alma Mater.

“This Wednesday, February 1, they identified people who offered places in exchange for different amounts of money, to obtain a place in the academic programs of our Alma Mater,” said Pablo Vera Salazar, the academic campus recognizant.

According to information from Unimagdalena, those affected became aware of the information upon entering the student campus facilities and confirmed that they were not registered or academically enrolled. “After confirming that they were not part of the institution, The victims notified the governing body. indicated the University.

Read also: Rector Pablo Vera Salazar accompanies the start of Unimagdalena 2023 classes with new challenges

The institutional staff mentioned that the evidence presented corresponded to non-institutional emails that were referred to at least 20 youth to whom they guaranteed the start of their professional training. The mentioned emails had been signed with names and positions of officials that do not correspond to the real ones, as is the case of rodolfo gonzaleswhich, according to the communication, serves as coordinator of Health Sciences, which is false.

“Those affected aspired to enter academic programs such as Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, attached to the Faculty of Health Sciences. The scammed deposited large sums of money in personal accounts of those who sent the emails,” said Unimagdalena.

Given the fact, the management of the University exposed the case before the police and judicial authorities, who began investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

See also  Xiamen City Procuratorate: Customized procuratorial service measures help companies relieve their burdens

It may interest you: Due to student desertion, Brilla starts a campaign to finance education in the Caribbean region

You may also like

Sicario disguised as a messenger to kill the...

With popular action, they want the gallery of...

Mbappé will be out for three weeks and...

Year of the Rabbit glutinous rice balls to...

More than a ton of narcotics have been...

Drug trafficking network made up of indigenous people...

E-cigarettes can cause long-term lung damage

JJ Torres threatens a priest who is building...

Enough already! The femicides of Valentina and María...

For an alleged case of corruption, the Attorney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy