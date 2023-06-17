They seek a solution to the affectation of wastewater in Pescaíto

The new collector for the sector will be built to mitigate the effects on families, which is already in the contracting process and will be shared with the community.

Santa Marta Mayor Virna Johnsoncalled a meeting with leaders of the Pescaíto neighborhood and the Santa Marta Public Services Company, Essmar, to agree on commitments that solve the problem of wastewater in this area of ​​the District and, specifically, the contingency in a house in the sector.

“Given the serious situation that occurs on 8th Street in Pescaíto due to the plate that sank by a vactor from the Public Services Company intervened and their inefficient attention, I called them to a meeting with representatives of the sector, in which, Essmar is committed to solutions in the short, medium and long term”said the district president.

In this sense, the district administration will carry out the pertinent supervision so that Essmar fulfills all its commitments with the community. On the other hand, residents of the sector will be informed about how the hiring of the Pescaíto collector is progressing.

It may interest you: In Pescaíto they were “tired” by the wastewater in their streets

“The investment in the Pescaíto collector will be made by the District Mayor’s Office to mitigate these problems that affect families in the sector, given the zero investment of Essmar in the city,” added Mayor Virna Johnson.

ESSMAR COMMITMENTS

Essmar must intervene in the house that was affected by this situation. They must also carry out studies and designs for the 8th Street collector. They have to install two pumps in the North Ebar with their grids. In addition, they must attend to other damages that occur on Calle 8 between races 5 and 6.

On the other hand, the community promised to organize itself in a Popular Committee to follow up on the commitments agreed at this meeting and participate in everything related to the construction of the new collector that Pescaíto will have.

It may interest you: Pescaíto residents face the persistent crisis of contaminated water in their streets