“We have managed to promote in the National Development Plan the obligation to include the project of the High Complexity Hospital in Risaralda and in three months we will be announcing that the resources for this important project are assured”, as announced by the president of the Senate of the Republic Roy Barreras Montealegre, during his visit to Pereira and after his participation in the El Gobernador Responde program.

Likewise, he recognized the work and management of Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, to lead this important project that will benefit more than 3 million users in the departments of Risaralda, Caldas, Quindío, north of the Valley, Chocó and Tolima.

Barreras Montealegre highlighted the social work of the El Gobernador Responde program, which reached its 126 issues, becoming a space for the community to solve its different problems with the EPS.

“It is important to generate these types of strategies and allow citizens to present their needs and in this way we can find out what are the shortcomings of the health system and thus be able to strengthen what we already have in a joint effort with the EPS,” added Barrera Montealegre. .