They seek to put the Valledupar Metropolitan Police to work at the end of the year

During the launch of the Intermunicipal Games, the governor (e) of the department of Cesar, Andrés Felipe Meza Araújo, announced that they are taking steps so that the Valledupar Metropolitan Police, located in Ciudad Quintero, to the south of the city, begins to operate at end of this year.

Meza Araújo reached this commitment with the director of the National Police, General William René Salamanca Ramírez, in a meeting in which they discussed the main security problems that affect the department of Cesar.

“He (the general) guaranteed us that he would be here on December 5 to start up the Metropolitan Police, which is one of the concerns we had, the Cesar Governorate is investing $8,000 million in complementary works to make it functional and in that Order of ideas, it is time to continue working,” said Andrés Felipe Meza, governor of Cesar.

The complementary works were awarded since the beginning of the year in order to install 1,180 linear meters of aqueduct networks, 1,180 linear meters of sewage networks and 10,400 square meters of urban spaces; as well as three hectares and 4,285 square meters of the facilities will be intervened.

The project, valued at $100,000 million, has administrative blocks, vehicular access checkpoints, accommodation, garbage deposits and an enclosure. However, it needs the designation of more than 100 members of the National Police and a commander for its operation.

With its implementation, the foot of force in the municipalities of Valledupar, Agustín Codazzi, Manaure, La Paz and San Diego would be improved, it would also allow other police officers to concentrate in other areas of the department.

SAFETY

In the meeting with the director of the Police, General William Salamanca, the Government of Cesar also asked for a solution to the security problems.

“He promised to work on very important issues on the scourges of groups outside the law and strengthen intelligence for issues associated with micro-trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, theft and rustling, which is one of the most recurring in the north of the department” Meza pointed out.