A call to the criminal gangs that operate in Buenaventura was made by the High Commissioner for Peace, Iván Danilo Rueda, given the fracture that the process of the “Complete Peace” carried out by the national government in this District, after the disappearance and death of one of the leaders of the process.

This situation has generated tension in Buenaventura and clashes between the gangs “The Shotas” and the “Spartans” They have intensified after several weeks of calm, which have allowed Buenaventura to have zero homicides.

Rueda affirmed that negotiations between criminal gangs in the port of Buenaventura are at risk

According to the senior official, the murder of one of the leaders and facilitators of the criminal group “Los Shotas” put the life pact between both gangs in Buenaventura at risk.

The official stated in this regard that “there is a crisis situation due to the murder of one of the facilitators of one of the groupshe was tortured and disappeared, his body has not been found yet and that was a great blow to the construction of urban peace in Buenaventura”.

In addition, it indicated that the acts of disturbance of public order during Holy Week registered in some areas of Buenaventura could be due to a confrontation between both gangs.

Fear

This situation has generated confinement in some communes, according to social leaders.

For this reason, the Buenaventura Ombudsman requested the authorities extreme security measures in the surroundings of educational institutions and universities to protect the lives of children and young people from Buenos Aires.

Rueda promised to work to regain trust, not only among citizens, but also in various groups.

In a statement, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace stated that “with the accompaniment of the Catholic Church and neighborhood leaders, continues to be present in the communes and developing the great proposal of Buenaventura Puerto de la Pazthrough which we are building the district we dream of”.

