They seize 134 kilograms of marijuana in Medellín

Officials attached to intelligence and the National Unit for Police Intervention and Anti-Terrorism (UNIPOL), in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, it was possible to obtain and collect probative material, with the administration and analysis of human sources and the collection of information obtained technically, which allowed after a raid search, the capture of two men and the seizure of 134 kilograms of marijuana.

In said search procedure, carried out in a house in the 8 de marzo neighborhood, commune 9 Buenos Aires, Medellín, two men, 23 and 29 years of age, were captured in flagrante delicto for the crime of manufacturing, possession and trafficking of narcotics. , who are known as `Ciro´ and `Fercho´, members of a group that commits crimes in this area of ​​Medellín; In addition, during the procedure, 1 communication radio and notebooks with information on the criminal activities and income that this criminal group has carried out were seized.

According to the investigation process, this organization would have a criminal history of more than 10 years, generating illegal activities associated with drug trafficking, theft, homicides, extortion, and forced displacement.

These people used the house for storage, and intended to dose and distribute the 268 packages of marijuana, which were found in vacuum-packed boxes, in the different neighborhoods of commune 9. Those captured along with the 134 kilos of narcotics were left for disposition of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to continue with the prosecution process.

So far this year, in the city of Medellín, 948 kilograms of marijuana have been seized in the procedures carried out by the patrols of the quadrants, groups and specialties of the National Police.