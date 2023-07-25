They seize 15 kilos of marijuana transported as parcels in Huila

In a joint action of the Army and the Police, they achieved a significant seizure of drugs in the department of Huila.

A total of 15 kilos of marijuana were intercepted while being transported under the parcel modality, which would have allowed the distribution of approximately 7,500 doses in the region.

Interdiction operations against drug trafficking have been intensified, maintaining constant work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the roads of Huila. On this occasion, the operation took place in the village of El Cedro, located in the municipality of Pitalito.

During the inspection of a public service bus, the authorities discovered 15 kilograms of marijuana hidden in parcel shipments. The modus operandi of using public transport and the modality of encomienda for drug trafficking is a strategy that drug traffickers use to evade surveillance and controls.

The timely action of the Army and the Police managed to neutralize the distribution of 7,500 doses of marijuana that would have reached the streets of Huila, thus preventing this illegal substance from affecting the safety and health of the local population.

The seizure of these drugs represents a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the region. Investigations continue to determine the origin and final destination of the seized drugs, as well as to identify and capture those responsible for this attempted drug trafficking.

The authorities urge citizens to continue reporting any suspicious activity or activity related to drug trafficking, and reaffirm their commitment to work tirelessly to maintain the safety and well-being of the population of Huila and the country in general.