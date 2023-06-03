They seize 24 kilos of marijuana that would be distributed in Neiva

The Police in Neiva have achieved a significant drug seizure thanks to the hard work and support of valuable anti-narcotics canine ‘Odhil’.

In an operation deployed throughout the metropolitan area, a total of 24 kilograms of marijuana have been confiscated that were being transported by parcel modality from the municipality of Nátaga to the city of Neiva.

The work of the group of Carabineros and Canine Guides, together with the impeccable nose of “Odhil”, has prevented the sale of more than 24,000 doses of marijuana in communes 6, 8 and 10 of the city. This coup against micro-trafficking represents a breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The seized drugs have an estimated value of approximately 50 million pesos, significantly affecting the criminal finances of the networks dedicated to this crime.

A call is made to the public to be an active part in the fight against drug trafficking and micro-trafficking, denouncing any person or site dedicated to the sale of narcotics. For this, the 167 anti-drug lines and the 123 emergency line are available, through which information can be provided anonymously and safely.

caught with a gun

In another event, the Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture an individual in flagrante delicto for the crime of illegally carrying a firearm. The incident took place in the last few hours, when the uniformed men from quadrant 07, belonging to CAI Granjas, were carrying out prevention and control tasks at the intersection of 39th Street and 26th Avenue.

During the operation, the agents detained Felipe, a 28-year-old man, known as “Krosty.” During a routine search, a handmade Changón-type firearm was found in his possession. It should be noted that Felipe has a record for the crime of theft, which will aggravate his legal situation.

Immediately, Juan Felipe “Krosty” was placed at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, parts or ammunition. It will be a control and guarantee judge who will decide his legal situation.