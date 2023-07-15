Home » They seize 450 kilos of marijuana after persecution in Agrado
They seize 450 kilos of marijuana after persecution in Agrado

Within the framework of the control plans carried out by the National Police in the central area of ​​the municipality of Agrado, an important seizure of drugs was carried out after a pursuit of a white van with tinted windows. The vehicle ignored the stop sign and rammed the uniformed men who were traveling on a motorcycle.

After this incident, the truck fled towards the village of El Astillero, which generated an immediate response from the uniformed officers. The padlock plan was activated and coordination was made with the patrols of the neighboring municipalities to secure the area.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stone, which caused one of the front tires to come off. At that time, the alleged offender left the car and fled the scene.

When inspecting the truck’s load, the uniformed officers discovered 80 medium packages containing marijuana, with a total gross weight of 450 kilos. It is estimated that the value of this drug in the market would be more than 130 million pesos.

According to Mayor Luis Pérez, commander of the Agrado Police station, a cell phone was found inside the vehicle, which presumably belonged to the driver. This device, together with the seized drug and the car, will be made available to the Prosecutor’s Office to determine responsibility for the crime.

The authorities continue to investigate this case with the aim of identifying and capturing the person responsible for transporting this significant amount of drugs. The seizure of these narcotics represents a severe blow to the organizations dedicated to drug trafficking in the region and reaffirms the commitment of the National Police in the fight against drug trafficking.

