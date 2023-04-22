They seize 915 kilos of coca in the Chocó Pacific

The Colombian Navy carried out three operations in which ammunition and 915 kilograms of cocaine were seized in the Chocó Pacific.

The first seizure was made when units of the Marine Infantry and a Naval Aviation aircraft intercepted a vessel, whose crew, upon noticing the presence of the authorities, threw three packages into the water and beached themselves on the coast, where they abandoned the vessel and they fled. When the military personnel checked the motor vessel, they found 13 more packages inside, which, after the respective procedures carried out by the judicial authorities, were determined to contain 322 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Subsequently, the Colombian Navy troops located a collection center for alkaloids that contained 25 packages of irregular size and shape, in which they found 593 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Finally, the operations carried out on the Pacific coast allowed the location of a camp area with accommodation capacity for 15 people, in which 46 ammunition cartridges of different calibers were found, an AK-47 rifle magazine and four uniforms for use. exclusive to the Military Forces.

With this blow to the drug trafficking structures, the Colombian Navy in the Pacific prevented nearly 31 million dollars from entering its finances, product of the sale of the alkaloid in the international illegal market.