Home » They seize 915 kilos of coca in the Chocó Pacific
News

They seize 915 kilos of coca in the Chocó Pacific

by admin
They seize 915 kilos of coca in the Chocó Pacific

The Colombian Navy carried out three operations in which ammunition and 915 kilograms of cocaine were seized in the Chocó Pacific.

The first seizure was made when units of the Marine Infantry and a Naval Aviation aircraft intercepted a vessel, whose crew, upon noticing the presence of the authorities, threw three packages into the water and beached themselves on the coast, where they abandoned the vessel and they fled. When the military personnel checked the motor vessel, they found 13 more packages inside, which, after the respective procedures carried out by the judicial authorities, were determined to contain 322 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Subsequently, the Colombian Navy troops located a collection center for alkaloids that contained 25 packages of irregular size and shape, in which they found 593 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Finally, the operations carried out on the Pacific coast allowed the location of a camp area with accommodation capacity for 15 people, in which 46 ammunition cartridges of different calibers were found, an AK-47 rifle magazine and four uniforms for use. exclusive to the Military Forces.

With this blow to the drug trafficking structures, the Colombian Navy in the Pacific prevented nearly 31 million dollars from entering its finances, product of the sale of the alkaloid in the international illegal market.

See also  Draw wisdom and strength from the party's century-old struggle for the rule of law and strive to promote the comprehensive and high-quality development of the rule of law in the new era - Qiushi.com

You may also like

Scientists are closer to understanding graying. A vacation...

They find a ship from the Second World...

Economy: Every third company is affected by white-collar...

A hundred legislators ask to extend TPS to...

The party group of the municipal government held...

US stock exchange Nasdaq plans to launch crypto...

MARN attends the birth of crocodiles after having...

Where did the songs go?

Struggle for SPÖ presidency: Doskozil and Babler in...

Coffee and tea, drinks that can reduce the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy