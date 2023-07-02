Home » They seize a 26-meter drug-submarine with 3.5 tons of cocaine in Mexico
News

by admin
The Mexican Navy intercepted a 26-meter-long semi-submersible on Tuesday with more than 3.5 tons of alleged cocaine and arrested five people during the operation.

The illegal vessel, the largest and with the largest cargo capacity to be seized during the current administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was located in the Pacific Ocean in an operation involving ships and a Navy helicopter.

Inside the semi-submersible they found 186 packages of presumed cocaine, totaling more than 3.5 tons. In addition, five individuals of different nationalities were arrested inside, who were transferred to La Paz, in the state of Baja California Sur, to appear before Justice, the authorities reported without offering further details.

In May, in a similar operation, the Colombian Navy seized a 30-meter-long and 3-meter-wide drug-submarine in the Pacific Ocean, considered the largest in the history of the South American country. The illegal ship was carrying more than three tons of cocaine. with RT

