They seize a helicopter and weapons in a forested area of ​​the department of Amambay

The helicopter was hidden under tents, in the middle of the forest.

JUMPING OF THE GUY.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). Senad agents seized a helicopter and weapons, presumably used in drug trafficking, in a wooded area of ​​Colonia Fortuna, Zanja Pytã district, Amambay department.

The special agents, accompanied by prosecutor Celso Morales, entered the area where an international drug trafficking structure would be operating.

The aircraft was inside the forest, hidden under tents and branches. Firearms, camouflage clothing and communication equipment were also seized.

