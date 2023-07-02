Home » They seize a ton of cocaine with a value of $25,000,000. – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult
President Nayib Bukele reported through social networks that elements of the National Navy seized a boat with approximately one ton of cocaine, valued at around $25,000,000.

According to the Head of State, the boat was found 525 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, on the coastal strip of the department of La Paz.

In addition, he said that it is the most distant naval operation against drug trafficking that has been recorded in the country’s history.

“Our National Navy has just seized a boat 525 nautical miles southwest of Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque,” said the president.

He also indicated that six crew members were found on the boat, three Ecuadorians and three Mexicans, who were detained by the authorities and will be taken into custody of the corresponding authorities.

