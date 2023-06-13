Home » They seize assets from a subject convicted of participating in the femicide of Flor García
They seize assets from a subject convicted of participating in the femicide of Flor García

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reports that today they seized two properties located in Barrio El Calvario, Cojutepeque, which belonged to Francisco Boanerges Valle, who was already convicted of participating in the femicide of Flor García in 2022.

According to FGR investigations, Boanerges had an estimated increase in assets of $1,158,740.41 dollars.

In addition, they determined that the defendant owns 38 properties registered in his name, as well as several financial accounts.

“As of today these houses will be administered by the State. The FGR will continue to do justice to events like this in which the origin of the goods is not justified, ”said the tax authorities.

