In the development of a joint and inter-institutional operation, carried out in Caribbean waters by the Colombian Navy, the Colombian Air Force and the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs -DIAN- the seizure of 1,670,000 packs of cigarettes was achieved. distributed in 3,314 boxes of cigarettes of different brands.

The operation carried out by surface, air, special forces and coast guard units of the Colombian Navy, together with aircraft of the Colombian Air Force, guided by information provided by the customs authorities and naval intelligence, allowed the interdiction of the motor ship “Carmencita V ” 7.6 nautical miles from Puerto Estrella, in the department of La Guajira, finding inside several bales containing contraband cigarettes, without the crew having the manifest and documentation required for their transport and sale.

The vessel, together with the merchandise and the crew, was escorted by units of the Colombian Navy to Santa Marta, where in the company of officials from the National Customs Directorate and members of the Fiscal and Customs Police, the procedures for verification of illegally transported material, identifying 3,314 boxes of cigarettes of different brands, each one with 50 packs of cigarettes, with a provisional customs appraisal of $5,800,000,000, likewise, the approximate commercial appraisal is $12,000,000,000, including the vessel on which the grounds for arrest were also extended.

The Naval Institution will continue to articulate inter-institutional efforts to counter the illegal use of maritime communication routes in the Colombian Caribbean, while ratifying its commitment to ensure the safety of the jurisdictional waters under its responsibility.