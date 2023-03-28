The Neiva Metropolitan Police has announced the capture of three people and the seizure of more than 40 kilos of coca base transported in coves on the Neiva-Castilla highway.

The capture was carried out thanks to the controls of the Transit and Transportation section, who intercepted a vehicle and two motorcycles that tried to transport the drug from the department of Putumayo to the center of the country.

In the first case, a 45-year-old man was captured at the Neiva tollbooth, who was transporting 18 kilograms of cocaine base in a double-compartment cache, located on the footboards of a Chevrolet Spark vehicle.

In the second case, two men aged 28 and 47, respectively, were captured in the vicinity of the El Patá tollbooth, who were transporting 44 plastic bottles that, in total, had 22 kilos of coca base in the fuel tank of their motorcycles. .

The three men were turned over to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotic drugs, where a guarantee control judge decided to shelter them with an insurance measure in a prison.

With this seizure, the distribution of more than 200,000 doses of substances derived from cocaine is prevented, which, according to information compiled by the authorities, were intended to be sold in the country’s capital and surrounding municipalities.