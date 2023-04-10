In the development of two operations in Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca, the Colombian Navy seized 220 kilograms of explosives, presumably belonging to the Residual Organized Armed Group Structure 6 “Jaime Martinez”.

The first operation took place in the corregimiento “8” of Buenaventura, where troops from the Fluvial Battalion of the Marine Infantry No.24 located an illegal deposit with four plastic bins, which contained inside 120 kilograms of explosives anfo type of industrial manufacture.

The second discovery occurred in the village of Veneral, three kilometers from the Yurumanguí riverwhere the units of the Colombian Navy have an active presence in the territory and were attacked with Improvised Explosive Devices -AEI- and rifle fire, by members of the Farc dissidents.

After repelling the attack, the marines found in the zone 100 kilograms of explosives consisting of 18 improvised explosive devices, six grenades, a pentolite bar and 18 meters of detonating cord. Likewise, a 5.56 mm machine gun tube, 248 ammunition cartridges of different calibers and five banners alluding to the Residual Organized Armed Group Structure 6 “Jaime Martínez”, dissidence of the Farc guerrilla, were found in the area.

