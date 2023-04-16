Home » They seize items used by false dissidents in Huila
They seize items used by false dissidents in Huila

In an operation carried out by the Police and the Army in the vicinity of Vereda Majo, in the rural area of ​​Garzón, they managed to seize several items that alleged false dissidents used to intimidate the population and demand extortion payments.

Among the items seized are a traumatic rifle, a traumatic pistol, 02 boquitoquis, cheeks, caps and clothing used by the public force, as well as 700 grams of marijuana and several wads of false dollars. According to intelligence information and human sources that provided evidence, these same elements were used by various individuals who were characterized as alleged dissidents to intimidate the population in rural areas and demand extortion payments.

Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Police in Huila, assured that “they are criminals who intimidate the population in rural areas with false pamphlets to demand extortion payments, posing as alleged dissidents, in reality it is common crime, We are closing the siege and we are going to capture them.

The finding was achieved thanks to the padlock plan and the controls that are exercised at the entrances to the diocesan capital of Huila. The criminals left the elements in a wooded area to avoid being captured.

The Police continue to carry out investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible and bring them to justice.

It is worth mentioning that last Thursday an abandoned long-range firearm was also found in the Garzón municipal gallery, hidden in a sack, which, it is presumed, was going to be marketed in the sector.

This firearm is a Winchester rifle type, 22LR caliber, model 9422, black, with a telescopic sight, valued at approximately 16 million pesos.

