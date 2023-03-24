Home News They seize more than 2.3 tons of cocaine in the Acandí area
They seize more than 2.3 tons of cocaine in the Acandí area

The Colombian Navy managed to seize more than 2.3 tons of cocaine hydrochloride, in a vessel 21 nautical miles northeast of Cabo Tiburón, Acandí.

On March 18, a suspicious vessel was detected moving at high speed through the waters of the Caribbean Sea, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Acandí, bound for Costa Rica.

Immediately, a Rapid Reaction Unit from the Urabá Coast Guard Station was deployed in the area for the corresponding verification, achieving the maritime interdiction of the Go Fast type vessel 21 nautical miles northeast of Cabo Tiburón, Acandí.

Inside the boat, 86 packages containing 2,150 rectangular packages were found, similar to those used by drug trafficking organizations to transport illicit substances.

The five individuals who were crewing the vessel, four of Colombian nationality and one Honduran, were taken safely along with the material to the Urabá Coast Guard Station, where the Approved Preliminary Identification Test – PIPH was carried out by the Judicial Police. establishing that the substance contained in the packages corresponded to cocaine hydrochloride with a weight of 2143 kilograms.

