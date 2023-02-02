In addition to the seizure of drugs, the authorities reported the capture of 6 people this Wednesday. Colombian Navy said in a statement that the first action against drug traffickers It was carried out 50 nautical miles from the municipality of Bahía Solano, in the department of Chocó, on the border with Panama, where a boat that had no name or registration was intercepted.

The 3 crew members tried to flee but were captured. When the boat was searched, 32 packages containing 1,022 kilos of cocaine were found.

Likewise, coast guard units detected another vessel when it was sailing some 60 nautical miles from the municipality of Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), It was manned by three men.

During the inspection, the military found 13 packages containing 346 kilos of marijuana.

The 6 detainees, who were made available to the competent authorities, They will be prosecuted for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or carrying narcotics.

In January, the Colombian Navy seized 18.6 tons of cocaineof which more than 9 tons were found in the Colombian Pacific.

Two weeks ago, the Colombian authorities seized 4 tons of cocaine in a semi-submersible manned by four foreigners whose nationality was not revealed, in the municipality of Tumaco (southwest).

The semi-submersible measures 20 meters long and 4 meters wide, making it one of the largest seized in recent years in the country.

With information from the EFE agency*