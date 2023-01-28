Home News They seize shipment of marijuana and capture two people
A couple who were moving along the highways of Huila in their attempt to pass a shipment of marijuana, were arrested.

It is about 101 kilos of the illicit substance that distributed in 10 packages and wrapped in black plastic, had been conditioned in the trunk of a private vehicle. Due to the fact, in La Plata Huila, a man and a woman were captured who were made aware of their rights after flagrante delicto for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and possession of narcotics.

The stash, with an approximate value of 10 million pesos, the couple and the vehicle, were made available to the competent authority, an action that demonstrates the effectiveness of the coordinated work between the Army and the Police.

“Soldiers and Police will continue to make use of their differential capabilities to forcefully confront this type of illegal economy that affects public health and citizen security,” the officials said.

